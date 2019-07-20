TODAY'S PAPER
96° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
96° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case

Angela Bassett and Patricia Arquette say their "Otherhood" co-star Felicity Huffman is "very remorseful" after pleading guilty in May to participating in a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme. (July 20) (Credit: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — Felicity Huffman's co-stars in a new Netflix movie say they found her remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal.

Actress Angela Bassett said Huffman appears ready to take whatever steps are necessary in her case. Patricia Arquette said she believes Huffman feels terrible about her participation in the case.

Huffman didn't meet reporters to promote the film "Otherhood," which premieres Aug. 2 on Netflix. She pleaded guilty in May to paying $15,000 to a college admissions consultant to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT.

The film's producer says that Huffman's character portrays a mother who believes that her own actions can make anything possible for her child.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Eddie Murphy, left, and Jerry Seinfeld have a Murphy's 'Comedians in Cars' ride the highlight of new season
Characters from "Sesame Street Live" appear on the Sally Field, 'Sesame Street' to receive Kennedy Center award
Quentin Tarantino at the photo call for "Once Tarantino curates 'Swinging Sixties' movie series for TV
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the "Harry 'Modern Family' star engaged to 'Bachelorette' star
The cast and show creator of Netflix's "13 Graphic suicide scene edited out of '13 Reasons Why'
From left, Kristofer Hivju (as Tormund Giantsbane), Kit 'GoT' gets record 32 Emmy noms, 'Schitt's' surprises with 3
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search