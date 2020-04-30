Alexa Ray Joel, 'Sopranos' stars take part in virtual variety benefit

Singer Alexa Ray Joel, several "Sopranos" stars and a host of other performers including Hollis, Queens, hip-hop legend Darryl "DMC" McDaniels are participating in a virtual variety show to benefit children in foster care.

The Felix Organization announced Thursday that Give This Way on Friday, streaming from 8 to 10 p.m. at TheFelixOrganzation.org, kicks off National Foster Care Month.

In addition to Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore, Aida Turturro and Maureen Van Zandt from the acclaimed HBO series "The Sopranos," the telethon includes stars from Broadway musicals as well as celebrities including actors Carol Kane, Debra Messing, Rosie Perez, Chris Spencer, Mark Wahlberg and others.