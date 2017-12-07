Singer Fergie, who has spoken about her crystal meth addiction in the days before joining the Black Eyed Peas, described the depth of the paranoid hallucinations it brought on.

“At my lowest point, I was [suffering from] chemically induced psychosis and dementia,” Fergie, 42, told the British website iNews.co.uk.

“I was hallucinating on a daily basis,” she said. “It took a year after getting off that drug for the chemicals in my brain to settle so that I stopped seeing things. I’d just be sitting there, seeing a random bee or bunny.”

Her hallucinations became so severe that she thought the CIA, FBI and a SWAT team were following her.

She added that when leaving church one day, “I remember thinking: ‘If I walk outside, and the SWAT team’s out there, I was right all along. But if they’re not out there, then it’s the drugs making me see things and I’m going to end up in an institution. And if it really is the drugs, I don’t want to live my life like this any more, anyway.’ ”

Outside, “Obviously there was no SWAT team, it was just me in a parking lot,” she recalled. “It was a freeing moment. The drugs thing, it was a hell of a lot of fun . . . until it wasn’t. But you know what, I thank the day it happened to me. Because that’s my strength, my faith, my hope for something better.”

The singer and her estranged husband, actor Josh Duhamel, 45, announced in September they had decided to separate earlier in the year. They are parents to 4-year-old son Axl.Fergie’s first solo album in 11 years, “Double Dutchess,” was released in September. She will host “The Four,” a new musical-competition show, premiering Jan. 4 on Fox.