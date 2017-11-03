This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on DWI, drag racing charges in Brooklyn, cops say

Cops said the rapper presented police with a suspended New Jersey license when stopped.

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested early Friday, Nov.

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested early Friday, Nov. 3, 2017,and faces charges including reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller

By Meghan Giannotta
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested in Brooklyn early Friday after racing another car on the Gowanus Expressway while intoxicated, the NYPD said.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was spotted by police driving his 2012 Mercedes CLS AMG westbound near Hamilton Avenue around 1 a.m. He was “traveling recklessly and driving in dangerous conditions while racing another vehicle,” a police spokesman said.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was observed driving over the speed limit while switching lanes on the highway “unsafely” without using his signal, cops added.

After being pulled over, he presented police with a suspended New Jersey license, cops said. The officer gave the 26-year-old a field sobriety test after noticing signs of intoxication. He blew a .09.

Fetty now faces a slew of charges, including reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, motor vehicle license and unsafe lane change violations, among others. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Brooklyn.

The rapper, a Paterson, New Jersey, native, broke into the Billboard Hot 100 five times since his 2015 self-titled album. His hit “Trap Queen” peaked at No. 2 in May 2015.

Last month, Fetty released a new mixtape “For My Fans 2,” featuring 11 tracks, and teamed up with Cheat Codes to release the single “Feels Great.”

Meghan covers all things entertainment, celebrities and Secrets of New York at amNY.com. She began her career with Newsday Media Group in 2014 after graduating from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s in journalism.

