Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. has displaced rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs for the top spot in Forbes magazine's annual list of the world's 100 highest-paid celebrities.

Mayweather thanked Forbes on Instagram "for acknowledging my financial achievements throughout the many years of my career" and calling it "an honor" to head the list "not just as an athlete but as an overall entertainer and celebrity." The junior middleweight, whose August defeat of Conor McGregor netted him $275 million, added that "Being commemorated once again is a testament to the dedication and focus that I've put into my craft and my devotion to staying in my own lane, determined to be the very best at what I do. Congratulations to all 99 of the other celebrities that have accomplished their goals and earned their spot on this list as well."

Mayweather, 41, earned a total $285 million in the list's time frame of June 1, 2017, through June 1, 2018, Forbes estimated. Combs, 48, whose income spiked last year due to selling his Sean Jean clothing line, dropped to No. 32, with $64 million.

Academy Award-winning actor-producer George Clooney reached second place with $239 million, largely on proceeds from the sale of Casamigos, the tequila company he co-founded. Reality-TV star and cosmetics-company head Kylie Jenner, 20, came in at No. 3 with $166.5 million, a significant leap from her list debut last year at No. 59 with $41 million.

The highest-earning newcomer to the list was Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, 74 (No. 28, $68 million). Also new were the band Imagine Dragons (No. 89, $36.5 million) and rapper Nas (tied for No. 98, #$35 million), as well as several NFL players.

Long Island personalities on the list include radio personality Howard Stern, 64, raised in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre (No. 13, $90 million), comedian Jerry Seinfeld, 64, raised in Massapequa Park (No. 38, $57.5 million), singer-actress Jennifer Lopez, who turns 49 ons Tuesday and for years lived in Brookville (No. 53, $47 million), and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Billy Joel, 69, who was raised in Hicksville and whose area homes include an estate in Centre Island. (No. 64, $43.5 million).

Forbes estimates pretax dollars earned during the time period, using data from Nielsen, Pollstar, IMDb, SoundScan, BookScan, ComScore and NPD, as well as interviews with industry figures.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.