Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid celebrity list

On the strength of her "Reputation" tour, pop star Taylor Swift leapfrogged from No. 21 last year to the top spot in Forbes magazine's annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

Swift, 29, earned an estimated $185 million pretax from June 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019, Forbes said. Her 2018 stadium tour was the highest-grossing ever, not counting inflation, pulling in $266.1 million. She had previously topped the 2016 list, following her quarter-billion-dollar "1989" tour.

Edging up from No. 3 to take the second slot is reality-TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 21, whom Forbes calls history's youngest self-made billionaire. Her estimated $170 million over the past year is slightly more than last year's take of $166.5 million. The new No. 3 is Jenner's brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, 42, most of whose income is derived from his Yeezy sneakers partnership with Adidas. The Yeezy brand grossed an estimated $1 billion in sales over the past year, the magazine said. West's wife, reality-TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, 38, who is Jenner's half-sister, comes in at No. 26, with $72 million

Rounding out the top 10 are soccer stars Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar da Silva Santos, known simply as Neymar; music acts Ed Sheeran and, collectively, the band the Eagles; TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw; and boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Long Island entertainers on the list include radio personality Howard Stern, 65, raised in Roosevelt and Rockville Centre (No. 12, $93 million), comedian Jerry Seinfeld, 64, raised in Massapequa (No. 83, $41 million), and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Billy Joel, 70, who was raised in Hicksville and whose area homes include an estate in Centre Island. (No. 53, $52 million). Former Long Islander Jennifer Lopez, 49, who for years lived in Brookville, was No. 76, with $43 million.

Forbes estimates gross earnings, using data from Nielsen Music, Pollstar, IMDb, NPD BookScan and comScore, as well as interviews with industry figures.





