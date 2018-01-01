Superheroes, “Star Wars” and “The Fate of the Furious” ruled the global box office in 2017, solidifying stardom for some performers and creating stars out of others, according to Forbes magazine’s list of the year’s top-grossing actors and actresses.

Vin Diesel, 50, who earlier this year had ranked No. 3 in Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid actors, is the world’s top box-office star, with two franchise films — “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” released last January, and “The Fate of the Furious,” released in April — racking up $1.6 billion in ticket sales. While he also voiced the popular CGI character Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” the magazine counts only on-screen roles.

Coming in second was this year’s No. 2 highest-paid actor, Dwayne Johnson, 45. Though his “Baywatch” disappointed at $178 million, he also starred alongside Diesel in the $1.236 billion “Fate of the Furious.” Together with the opening grosses for “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” released Dec. 20, he totals $1.5 billion.

Gal Gadot, 32, was the highest-grossing actress, with $1.4 billion, thanks to turns as the DC Comics superhero Wonder Woman in that namesake movie and in “Justice League.” Close behind, at No. 4, was 27-year-old Emma Watson, whose live-action remake of Disney’s animated “Beauty and the Beast” earned $1.26 billion. Combined with the $20.5 million from her thriller “The Circle,” Forbes rounds her tally up to $1.3 billion.

Johnny Depp, 54, comes in at No. 5, largely on the strength of the $795 million “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” but with the added $326 million from “Murder on the Orient Express.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” headliners Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, both 25, were at No. 6 and No. 10, respectively, while Marvel stars Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), 21; Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”), 38; and Chris Hemsworth (“Thor: Ragnarok”), 34, in that order, filled the slots in-between.

Forbes calculated the rankings using 2017 global ticket sales through December 26, as reported by Box Office Mojo.