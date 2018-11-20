TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Morning
31° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Frankie Muniz, Paige Price are engaged

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's

 Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's "Ones To Watch" in 2017 in Los Angeles.   Photo Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz and his girlfriend, model-actress Paige Price have become engaged.

People magazine said the actor’s agent had confirmed the news after Price posted on Instagram Monday that, "When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. . . . Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife. P.S. You're officially the master of proposals."

The couple began dating in April 2016.

The good news comes less than a week after Muniz revealed that his home sustained considerable water damage because his cat accidentally turned on the sink while the actor was gone for his uncle's funeral.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Erinn Hayes and Kevin James in a scene Who are LI's most memorable TV characters?
Old Bethpage-based filmmaker David Anton's latest PBS special LI filmmaker's PBS documentary celebrates Hanukkah
Rob Morrow played Dr. Joel Fleischman in the CBS planning 'Northern Exposure' revival
"Dancing With the Stars" champions Bobby Bones and Bobby Bones wins 'DWTS' in surprising upset
HBO's "Barry" starring Bill Hader will have Thanksgiving TV: What to watch
It's hard to believe now that TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century