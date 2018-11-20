Frankie Muniz, Paige Price are engaged

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz and his girlfriend, model-actress Paige Price have become engaged.

People magazine said the actor’s agent had confirmed the news after Price posted on Instagram Monday that, "When you're a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. . . . Francisco Muniz IV, you're more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I'm at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you're there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife. P.S. You're officially the master of proposals."

The couple began dating in April 2016.

The good news comes less than a week after Muniz revealed that his home sustained considerable water damage because his cat accidentally turned on the sink while the actor was gone for his uncle's funeral.