Frankie Muniz, Paige Price welcome first child,  a son

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's "Ones

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price attend People's "Ones to Watch" at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz and his wife of nearly a year-and-a-half, Paige Price Muniz have welcome their first child, a son

"I'm a dad, guys," Frankie Muniz, 35, said in a video Wedensday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "I love him so much," he continued, holding the mostly off-camera newborn. "I love my wife so much," he added. He reiterated those sentiments in graphical text on the video: "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever!"

On her own Instagram Stories, Paige Muniz reposted the video as a thumbnail in a larger image, onto which she wrote, "I freaking love you" and, inside a sun symbol, "[Y]ou are my sunshine."

Neither specified a birthdate or name. The couple had eloped on Oct. 3, 2019, and held a wedding ceremony Feb. 21, 2020, on the four-year anniversary of the day they met.

