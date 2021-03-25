Frankie Muniz, Paige Price welcome first child,  a son

Former "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz and his wife of nearly a year-and-a-half, Paige Price Muniz have welcome their first child, a son

"I'm a dad, guys," Frankie Muniz, 35, said in a video Wedensday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "I love him so much," he continued, holding the mostly off-camera newborn. "I love my wife so much," he added. He reiterated those sentiments in graphical text on the video: "I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever!"

On her own Instagram Stories, Paige Muniz reposted the video as a thumbnail in a larger image, onto which she wrote, "I freaking love you" and, inside a sun symbol, "[Y]ou are my sunshine."

Neither specified a birthdate or name. The couple had eloped on Oct. 3, 2019, and held a wedding ceremony Feb. 21, 2020, on the four-year anniversary of the day they met.