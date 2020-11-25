TODAY'S PAPER
Gabourey Sidibe, Brandon Frankel engaged

Gabourey Sidibe attends the 20th Anniversary Bottomless

 Gabourey Sidibe attends the 20th Anniversary Bottomless Closet Luncheon at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 15, 2019 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for Bottomless Closet/Dia Dipasupil

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Precious" and "Empire" star Gabourey Sibide and her boyfriend, Cameo executive Brandon Frankel, have become engaged.

"It's weird that people think we're already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," the Brooklyn-born Sidibe, 37, wrote on Instagram Tuesday, along with a video clip of her displaying her ring and Frankel saying, "I put a ring on it! … We're engaged!"

The actress called Frankel, "The funniest man I've ever met. The sweetest human to exist. … He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I've learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side."

Frankel on his own Instagram account posted the same video, as well as a photo of one the couple's cats, Derrell, with a heart-shaped tag reading, "Will you marry my daddy?" In his post Frankel wrote, "I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said "YES"! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I've ever known."

