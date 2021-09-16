In her newly published memoir, actor Gabrielle Union speaks publicly for the first time about the heartbreak she endured upon learning that her now-husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, had a child with another woman while he and then-girlfriend Union were on a hiatus.

"In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman," writes "L.A.'s Finest" star Union, 48, in an adapted excerpt from "You Got Anything Stronger?" in Time magazine. Wade's son Xavier Zechariah Wade, born Nov. 10, 2013, is his child with Aja Metoyer, who in 2017 joined the cast of the VH1 reality-TV show "Basketball Wives."

"It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived," continues Union, who reconciled with Wade, 39, and married him on Aug. 30, 2014. "But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now."

Wade and Union went on to have their own child, Kaavia, born Nov. 7, 2018, via surrogacy. Wade has two children with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches: 19-year-old Zaire and 14-year-old Zaya.