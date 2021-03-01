Gal Gadot expecting third child

"Wonder Woman" franchise star Gal Gadot and her husband of 12 years, businessman Yaron (aka Jason) Versano, are expecting their third child together.

"Here we go again," Gadot, 35, wrote on social media Monday, with a photo of her pregnant self surrounded by her family: Versano, 45, and their daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, who turns 4 later this month. Among the emoji in Gadot's post was a Nazar amulet — concentric circles of blue and white with a dark circle in the middle, a traditional symbol in Turkey, the Middle East and South Asia said to ward off envy and "the evil eye."

The Israeli actress, who at 18 became Miss Israel 2004 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant, is slated to appear this year in director Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" and the action-comedy "Red Notice," with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.