'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot welcomes third child

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Daniella, the movie star announced Tuesday on social media.

"My sweet family," the 36-year-old Gadot wrote alongside an image of her family including their newest addition. "I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG."

Gadot and Varsano, who is in his mid-40s, are also the parents of daughters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4. The then mom-to-be had revealed in an Instagram post on March 1 that she was expecting once more, writing alongside a photo of her family, "Here we go again."

The Israeli actor, who at 18 became Miss Israel 2004 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant, is slated to appear this year in director Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile" and the action-comedy "Red Notice," with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.