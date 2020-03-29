TODAY'S PAPER
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform requests on live special

Country music stars Garth Brooks and wife Trisha

Country music stars Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood attend a news conference at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016. Credit: Invision / AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home.

CBS will air the special, "Garth and Trisha: Live!" on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

In an announcement Sunday, CBS said the country stars will perform "an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time."

The inspiration came from a live show that Brooks, 58, performed from his studio last week that attracted millions of viewers and caused Facebook Live to crash multiple times.

With millions of Americans staying at home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus, performers are turning to livestreamed concerts to reach fans and lift spirits. John Legend, Keith Urban and John Mayer are among the stars who have performed virtual concerts.

CBS says the special will be filmed with a minimal crew that will take social distancing precautions.

