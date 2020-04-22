TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Gayle King starts call-in show to hear coronavirus stories

Gayle King attends the Women's Media Awards in

Gayle King attends the Women's Media Awards in midtown Manhattan on Oct. 22, 2019. Credit: Invision / AP / Christopher Smith

By The Associated Press
CBS News' Gayle King says she's starting a temporary satellite radio program because she wants to hear how Americans are coping with lockdowns and social-distancing measures during the coronavirus crisis.

King's call-in show on SiriusXM will begin on Thursday at 5 p.m., and will continue once a week for the five weeks after that.

She's been broadcasting her “CBS This Morning” show from her Manhattan home and talked about the isolation caused by the pandemic. King, 65, wants to hear the stories of others dealing with loneliness, the stress of home schooling and managing stress, she said.

“These are such surreal times," she said. “I look forward to hearing how everybody’s feeling and thinking … How do we navigate the uncertainty of this moment? As unsettling as this is, I believe we’ll make it through.”

The phone-in number for listeners is 888-947-8277.

