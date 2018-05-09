Oscar-winner Geena Davis and her fourth husband, Los Angeles plastic surgeon Dr. Reza Jarrahy, are ending their nearly-17-year marriage.

TMZ.com, referencing a divorce filing made on Tuesday, said Jarrahy requested dissolution of their marriage under the title "Rob Doe vs. Veronica Doe." TMZ, People magazine and E! News each said they confirmed this was for Iranian-American doctor Jarrahy, born in 1971, and Davis, 62.

Jarrahy's filing, which states the couple separated late last year, cites irreconcilable differences and asks for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their children, daughter Alizeh, 16, and twin sons Kian and Kaiis, 14.

The couple had married on Sept. 1, 2001, in the East Hampton hamlet of Wainscott.

Davis has no social-media accounts, and there are no comments on the report appearing in social media for her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. Jarrahy has not commented publicly.

The actress' first marriage was to Manhattan restaurateur Richard Emmolo, general manager of Barolo, in Soho, and later Marcony in Murray Hill. They wed in March 25, 1982, separated in March 1983 and later divorced. She wed actor Jeff Goldblum in November 1987, divorcing in 1990. In September 1993 she married filmmaker Renny Harlin, with whom she made the movies "Cutthroat Island" (1995) and "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996), but they separated in 1997 and divorced the following year.

Currently playing Dr. Nicole Herman in the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," Davis won the 1988 Academy Award for supporting actress, for "The Accidental Tourist," and both she and co-star Susan Sarandon were nominated for the lead-actress Oscar for "Thelma & Louise" (1991). Davis' other films include "Tootsie" (1982), "Beetlejuice" (1988), "A League of Their Own" (1992), "Stuart Little " (1999) and "Marjorie Prime" (2017) She additionally was nominated for a 2006 Emmy Award for her lead role as the American president in the ABC drama "Commander in Chief."