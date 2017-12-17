TODAY'S PAPER
Gene Simmons, Carter Oosterhouse accused of sexual misconduct

Musician sued, vows to defend himself; wife responds to HGTV star’s accuser.

Gene Simmons of the band KISS, pictured above

Gene Simmons of the band KISS, pictured above in April 2017, is being sued by a female journalist listed as Jane Doe in court documents. Photo Credit: Getty Images North America / Michael B. Thomas

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rocker Gene Simmons has responded to a lawsuit alleging sexual impropriety; while actress Amy Smart defended her husband, HGTV star Carter Oosterhouse, against claims of sexual assault in 2008.

“I intend to defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media,” Kiss frontman Simmons, 68, tweeted Sunday. “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way,” he wrote.

On Friday, a radio on-air personality filing anonymously as Jane Doe alleged Simmons had taken her hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee” during an interview Nov. 1 at one of the Rock & Brews restaurants he co-owns. After she removed her hand, his “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” continued, said the lawsuit, posted on The Orange County Register’s website.

Meanwhile Smart, 41, penned a defense of husband Oosterhouse, also 41, whom a makeup artist last week accused of forced sexual activity on his 2007-2010 HGTV show “Carter Can.” “When you are in a CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP, then you need to take responsibility for engaging in that and not play victim,” Smart wrote in a long Instagram post Saturday. Kailey Kaminsky told The Hollywood Reporter Thursday that she eventually acquiesced to Oosterhouse’s continual sexual entreaties even though she is a lesbian since she felt her employment depended upon doing so.

