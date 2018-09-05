Woman regrets sharing photos of 'Cosby' actor working at store

The woman who took photos of a former regular on "The Cosby Show" while he worked at a New Jersey grocery store says she's filled with regret over the uproar they caused.

Karma Lawrence tells NJ.com she took the photos on impulse and meant no ill will toward Geoffrey Owens. She shuttered her social media accounts after her photos showed up on news sites and she received a wave of negative responses.

Owens, 57, played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the 1984-92 TV show. The photos showed him at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag, but he no longer works there.

Numerous actors and members of the public voiced support for Owens, saying there's no shame in being a working actor.

On Tuesday, Tyler Perry tweeted that he would be willing to cast Owens in "The Haves and the Have Nots," his top-rated OWN drama.

Owens, who has continued to wear his Trader Joe's name tag in TV interviews, called Perry's offer "very, very generous" in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," but later reiterated that he wanted to book jobs because of his talent.

"It would be lovely as one of the results of this, some doors open in terms of giving me the opportunity to audition. That, I would appreciate – always, as all actors do," Owens told "ET."

"I don't necessarily feel comfortable being given things as a result of this. I'm not in a position to turn things down but . . . I like the idea of, you know, put me in the room with everyone else and see if I'm the right one for the job."