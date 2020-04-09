George and Amal Clooney donate $1 million for pandemic relief

Film star and producer George Clooney and his wife, human-rights attorney Amal Alamuddin Clooney, have donated more than $1 million to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadline.com said Wednesday that Clooney, 58, and his wife earmarked $250,000 each to two industry charitable organizations as well as to the Los Angeles Mayors Fund, plus an additional $300,000 to groups in the U.K., Lebanon — where the Lebanese-British Alamuddin, 42, was born — and the Lombardy region of particularly hard-struck Italy.

The Hollywood organizations are The Motion Picture and Television Fund, which provides temporary financial assistance for the affected, and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which provides its union members grants for necessities.