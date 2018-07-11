Video shows George Clooney in the air during accident

Actor George Clooney slammed his motorbike into an oncoming car that turned suddenly into his lane Tuesday and was thrown several meters in the air on the Italian island of Sardinia, according to video of the crash.

Surveillance video of the crash, apparently taken by a fixed security video, was obtained late Tuesday by the newspaper Corriere della Sera. The footage shows a blue Mercedes veering into oncoming traffic apparently to turn into a residential compound near Olbia. The video shows what is reported as Clooney's scooter crashing into the car while another scooter alongside him manages to veer around it.

Clooney is thrown over the front of his bike and up in the air before landing on the asphalt, where the car driver and other witnesses come to help.

The driver of the station wagon hit by George Clooney's scooter in Italy said he was waiting to turn when a scooter whizzed by, then the actor's vehicle slammed into him.

Italian news agency ANSA, reporting Wednesday from Sardinia, quoted Antonello Viglino as saying he was "stationary on the roadway," ready to turn left when two motorcycles came from the other direction Tuesday morning.

Viglino, 67, said the first "avoided collision" but the second "slammed into me."