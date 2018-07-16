Five days after being treated and released from a hospital in Sardinia following a traffic accident, Academy Award-winning actor-producer George Clooney was walking unaided.

In a video posted Sunday on tmz.com, the 57-year-old, carrying a bag, comes down the steps of a private plane to a tarmac at what website said was a Rome airport. After shaking hands with crew-members, he walks with a limp behind two other men into a building. Both the video and a similar photo or video still posted Sunday on the "Entertainment Tonight" website are credited to the Marina del Rey, California, image agency Mega.

Clooney, who was in Sardinia producing and directing a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller's World War II novel "Catch-22," was driving what varying outlets called a motorcycle, motorbike or motor scooter on his way to the set when he was struck by a turning car.