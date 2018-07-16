Five days after being treated and released from a hospital in Sardinia following a traffic accident, Academy Award-winning actor-producer George Clooney was walking unaided.

In a video posted Sunday on tmz.com, the 57-year-old star, carrying a bag, descends from a private plane to a tarmac at what the website said was a Rome airport. After shaking hands with crew members, he walks with a limp behind two other men into a building. Both the video and a similar photo or video still posted Sunday on the "Entertainment Tonight" website are credited to the Marina del Rey, California, image agency Mega.

Clooney, was in the Italian island of Sardinia last Tuesday producing and directing a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller's World War II novel "Catch-22." He was driving what varying outlets called a motorcycle, motorbike or motor scooter on his way to the set that day when he was struck by a turning car.