George Clooney’s co-stars, friends and collaborators gathered virtually to share anecdotes and praise his contributions as actor, director, humanitarian and colleague — not to mention Sexiest Man Alive twice over.

Among those paying tribute to the 59-year-old Clooney at the Museum of Modern Art’s annual film benefit Monday night was David Letterman, who recalled something the future Oscar winner had once said to him "that I carry with me today."

Clooney had told him his humanitarian efforts in Darfur hadn’t turned out quite as he’d hoped, but added that it didn’t matter. "What matters is you just keep trying," Letterman quoted Clooney as saying. "If it doesn’t work the first time, try something else."

"And I thought, ‘This is such a simple, eloquent way to express the importance of helping others,’ " Letterman said. "I’ve never forgotten it and I never will."

Julianna Margulies, who co-starred with Clooney in the TV drama "ER" early in his career, told the story of how she’d told him she loved to drive, and he’d asked her, "Have you ever driven a Porsche?" And then he handed her his keys and said "Let’s go take a spin."

"And I thought, ‘Who’s this guy who’s letting me drive his Porsche? This guy can’t be for real,’ " she said. "I would read the telephone book for you, my friend."

Clooney joins a group of previous MoMA honorees that includes Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar and others. MoMA’s annual film benefit raises funds to bring great works of film to the museum’s collection. This year, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the event — presented since 2011 by luxury brand Chanel — also benefits Artist Relief, an emergency initiative supporting artists.