TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
32° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

George Clooney honored by MoMA as actor, director and humanitarian

George Clooney, seen in 2019, was honored Monday

George Clooney, seen in 2019, was honored Monday at the Museum of Modern Art's annual film benefit.  Credit: Invision / AP / Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Print

George Clooney’s co-stars, friends and collaborators gathered virtually to share anecdotes and praise his contributions as actor, director, humanitarian and colleague — not to mention Sexiest Man Alive twice over.

Among those paying tribute to the 59-year-old Clooney at the Museum of Modern Art’s annual film benefit Monday night was David Letterman, who recalled something the future Oscar winner had once said to him "that I carry with me today."

Clooney had told him his humanitarian efforts in Darfur hadn’t turned out quite as he’d hoped, but added that it didn’t matter. "What matters is you just keep trying," Letterman quoted Clooney as saying. "If it doesn’t work the first time, try something else."

"And I thought, ‘This is such a simple, eloquent way to express the importance of helping others,’ " Letterman said. "I’ve never forgotten it and I never will."

Julianna Margulies, who co-starred with Clooney in the TV drama "ER" early in his career, told the story of how she’d told him she loved to drive, and he’d asked her, "Have you ever driven a Porsche?" And then he handed her his keys and said "Let’s go take a spin."

"And I thought, ‘Who’s this guy who’s letting me drive his Porsche? This guy can’t be for real,’ " she said. "I would read the telephone book for you, my friend."

Clooney joins a group of previous MoMA honorees that includes Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar and others. MoMA’s annual film benefit raises funds to bring great works of film to the museum’s collection. This year, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the event — presented since 2011 by luxury brand Chanel — also benefits Artist Relief, an emergency initiative supporting artists.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Actor Billy Porter will join Ryan Seacrest and Billy Porter to join NYE show from Times Square
Shoreham's Carter Rubin, seen in a previous episode, LI's Carter Rubin brings Gwen Stefani to tears on 'The Voice' semifinals
Deer Park-raised Joe, left, and Andrew Barbieri show LI brothers compete on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
Emma Corrin stars as Princess Diana in season Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown
Queen Latifah stars in CBS' rebooted "The Equalizer." New Queen Latifah drama gets post-Super Bowl debut
Former "Eyewitness News" producer Alan Weiss today How Ch. 7 producer broke the story of John Lennon's murder
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search