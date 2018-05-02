TODAY'S PAPER
George Michael’s family asks fans to remove tributes from his homes

George Michael performs at a concert to raise

George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for AIDS charity Sidaction in Paris on Sept. 9, 2012. Photo Credit: AP / Francois Mori

By The Associated Press
George Michael’s family is asking fans to remove flowers, photos and other tributes left outside the late singer’s two homes.

A grassy square across from Michael’s London house is bedecked in bouquets, candles, flags and handwritten messages for the singer, who died at age 53 in December 2016.

Similar offerings have been left outside the house in Goring, 50 miles from London, where Michael died.

In a post Wednesday on Michael’s website, his father, sisters and friend David Austin said they were touched by the tributes, but felt they couldn’t ask neighbors “to continue to accept as normality, the memorials so personal to you all, to remain as and where they are any longer.”

They asked fans to remove the tributes by May 27, “leaving any you wish us to have.”

By The Associated Press

