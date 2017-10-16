Actor Gerard Butler was in New York over the weekend promoting his film “Geostorm,” opening Friday, following a minor motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.
Saying it occurred more than a week ago and that the actor, 47, is doing “fine,” Butler’s representative on Monday, confirmed the accident to People magazine, after a report earlier that day by TMZ.com. Butler reportedly had crashed after being driven off the road by a car. He was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital and treated for minor cuts and bruises. No bones were broken.
Butler, best known for playing the Spartan King Leonidas in “300” (2006), has not commented on social media. On Monday, he posted an Instagram photo of himself at night on a tarmac before a private plane, with his arms outstretched, captioned, “See you later New York. I love you this much!!”
The actor also had been hospitalized on Dec. 18, 2011, while filming the biographical drama “Chasing Mavericks” at the San Francisco Bay Area’s famed surfing location Mavericks Beach. Butler was swept underwater during the shooting of a scene and washed through inside rocks. Dazed but not seriously injured, he was taken by ambulance to Stanford Medical Center for observation and later released.
