The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday that French actor Gérard Depardieu was charged in December with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped.

The office told The Associated Press that Depardieu was not detained when he was handed the preliminary charges on Dec. 16.

The prosecutor’s office addressed the charges after the case was leaked to French media.

French media reports said the charges relate to allegations made by an actress in her 20s that date back to 2018. An initial inquiry against the star was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but was later revived.

French newspaper Le Parisien and broadcaster BFM TV said the woman alleged that Depardieu assaulted her on Aug. 7, and Aug. 13, 2018, at his home in Paris. The two met when Depardieu led a master class at her school, BFM TV reported.

The actress, who has not been named, first filed a complaint with details of alleged rape and assault in August 2018 in the southern French city of Aix-en-Provence. The probe was taken over by Paris investigators, but was soon dropped.

Depardieu’s lawyer Hervé Temime was not immediately available for comment, but he has previously said that the actor "absolutely denies any rape, any sexual assault, any crime."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Depardieu, 72, has appeared in 200 films over six decades and won a Golden Globe for his performance in "Green Card," a 1990 English-language romantic comedy co-starring Andie MacDowell.