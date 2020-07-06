Gigi Hadid not trying to 'disguise' pregnancy

Gigi Hadid says that despite a fashion magazine Twitter post claiming that she has been trying to "disguise" the pregnancy she and partner Zayn Malik confirmed in April, this is not the case.

"Disguise…?" tweeted the model, 25, on Saturday, following the U.K. edition of Vogue tweeting that Hadid "is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy." The magazine linked to an article quoting Hadid from an Instagram Live appearance last week, in which she told a fan inquiring about how the model's silhouette did not look visibly pregnant at four months, "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion … From the side it’s a different story!"

"I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything," Hadid continued in her Saturday tweet. "Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

She added, "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones."

Hadid had confirmed the pregnancy in a remote-video appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on April 30. In a promotional clip posted online before the show aired, host Fallon congratulated Hadid on "on expecting a baby" with former One Direction signer Malik, 27.

On the show, Hadid thanked Fallon and said, "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."