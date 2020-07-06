TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Gigi Hadid not trying to 'disguise' pregnancy

Gigi Hadid announced she was pregnant on April

Gigi Hadid announced she was pregnant on April 30 during a remote appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Gigi Hadid says that despite a fashion magazine Twitter post claiming that she has been trying to "disguise" the pregnancy she and partner Zayn Malik confirmed in April, this is not the case.

"Disguise…?" tweeted the model, 25, on Saturday, following the U.K. edition of Vogue tweeting that Hadid "is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy." The magazine linked to an article quoting Hadid from an Instagram Live appearance last week, in which she told a fan inquiring about how the model's silhouette did not look visibly pregnant at four months, "This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion … From the side it’s a different story!"

"I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything," Hadid continued in her Saturday tweet. "Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

She added, "For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones."

Hadid had confirmed the pregnancy in a remote-video appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on April 30. In a promotional clip posted online before the show aired, host Fallon congratulated Hadid on "on expecting a baby" with former One Direction signer Malik, 27.

On the show, Hadid thanked Fallon and said, "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Sarah Burns as Kaylie, Nasim Pedrad as Wesley 'Desperados': Ex-'SNL' star lone bright spot in Netflix movie
In this image from part one of PBS' 'The Vote': Remarkable tour of largely forgotten history
This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Hugh Downs, genial presence on TV news and game shows, dies
Carl Reiner and Mary Tyler Moore star in CBS honors Carl Reiner with two colorized 'Dick Van Dyke' episodes
Animated MTV characters Beavis, pictured right, and Butt-Head Right time to 'get stupid again': Beavis, Butt-Head come back
Rep. John Lewis in "John Lewis: Good 'John Lewis: Good Trouble': Profound documentary
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search