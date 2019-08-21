Gina Kirschenheiter, the Long Island native who recently began her second season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," will receive nearly $10,000 a month in spousal and child support and have primary physical custody of her and her estranged husband's three children.

TheBlast.com on Tuesday, citing California court documents it obtained, said Matthew Kirschenheiter will pay Gina Kirschenheiter, both 35, monthly child support of $4,500 and monthly spousal support of $5,127, totaling $9,627, based on his annual income of $421,000.

The website said the documents showed the couple have agreed to share legal custody of sons Luca, 4, and Nicholas, 7, and daughter Sienna, 5, with the mother having primary physical custody and the father having some weekends with the children.

The two additionally agreed to a non-disparagement clause and to attend a monthly co-parenting class, among other conditions. In addition to their respective personal belongings, she will keep her Chrysler Town and Country, a minivan last produced in model-year 2016, and he will keep his 2015 Lexus.

Gina Kirschenheiter, who joined the flagship of Bravo's "Real Housewives" reality-show franchise last year and returned for the 14th season that premiered Aug. 6, was born Gina Archer in Rockville Centre and raised in North Babylon. She graduated from North Babylon High School in 2002 and later from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

She married fellow Hofstra grad Matthew Kirschenheiter, a financial planner, on May 15, 2010, and filed for divorce on April 2, 2018. It was granted Aug. 14 and will be finalized Dec. 31.

Gina Kirschenheiter has not commented publicly. Matthew Kirschenheiter appears to have no social-media accounts.