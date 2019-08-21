TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI-raised 'Real Housewife' Gina Kirschenheiter to get $10K a month from ex 

Gina Kirschenheiter will share legal custody of her

Gina Kirschenheiter will share legal custody of her three children with her ex husband. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Paul Archuleta

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Gina Kirschenheiter, the Long Island native who recently began her second season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," will receive nearly $10,000 a month in spousal and child support and have primary physical custody of her and her estranged husband's three children.

TheBlast.com on Tuesday, citing California court documents it obtained, said Matthew Kirschenheiter will pay Gina Kirschenheiter, both 35, monthly child support of $4,500 and monthly spousal support of $5,127, totaling $9,627, based on his annual income of $421,000.

The website said the documents showed the couple have agreed to share legal custody of sons Luca, 4, and Nicholas, 7, and daughter Sienna, 5, with the mother having primary physical custody and the father having some weekends with the children.

The two additionally agreed to a non-disparagement clause and to attend a monthly co-parenting class, among other conditions. In addition to their respective personal belongings, she will keep her Chrysler Town and Country, a minivan last produced in model-year 2016, and he will keep his 2015 Lexus.

Gina Kirschenheiter, who joined the flagship of Bravo's "Real Housewives" reality-show franchise last year  and returned for the 14th season that premiered Aug. 6, was born Gina Archer in Rockville Centre and raised in North Babylon. She graduated from North Babylon High School in 2002 and later from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

She married fellow Hofstra grad Matthew Kirschenheiter, a financial planner, on May 15, 2010, and filed for divorce on April 2, 2018. It was granted Aug. 14 and will be finalized Dec. 31.

Gina Kirschenheiter has not commented publicly. Matthew Kirschenheiter appears to have no social-media accounts.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Christie Brinkley will be on "Dancing With the Christie Brinkley to compete on 'DWTS'
Hoda Kotb took the summer off from the Hoda Kotb announces when she'll return to 'Today'
Chad Johnson has been posting insulting tweets about Past 'Bachelorette' contestant goes on Twitter insult rampage
James Corden has been hosting "The Late Late James Corden to host 'Late Late Show' through 2022
RuPaul's "Drag Race" franchise has been extended at VH1 renews 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'All Stars' 
Lucille Ball as her iconic TV character in DVDs worth buying: From 'Lucy' to 'Bojack'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search