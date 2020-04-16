Singers Melissa Etheridge and Kesha will headline the COVID-19 benefit "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone," set to livestream Sunday, April 26, at 8 p.m.

The LGBTQ-advocacy organization GLAAD said Thursday that Matt Bomer, Billy Eichner, Kathy Griffin, Sean Hayes, Adam Lambert, Tatiana Maslany, Javier Muñoz, Lilly Singh, Sharon Stone and Michelle Visage are among those also contributing performances, interviews, and video messages to the event, a fundraiser for LGBTQ community centers.

"So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centers around the country,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. "And during this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their life-saving work."

The event will stream on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook Live page.