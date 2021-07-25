Former "Glee" star Jenna Ushkowitz, who grew up on Long Island, married boyfriend David Stanley in Los Angeles Saturday, according to an exclusive from Brides magazine.

The South Korea-born Ushkowitz, 35, who was raised in East Meadow by parents Judi and Brad Ushkowitz, tied the knot at an outdoor ceremony at a historic home.

"We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side," Ushkowitz told the magazine of the 104-guest celebration, "but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated. Having our closest family and loved ones there [safely] was a priority for us."

Ushkowitz, who attended Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville before going on to graduate from Marymount Manhattan College in 2007, announced her engagement to Stanley in August. "Yes, a million times, yes," she wrote on Instagram.

Ushkowitz played the initially goth-looking Tina Cohen-Chang on Fox's 2009-2015 high-school musical series. The character was a member of the vocal group New Directions, who after graduation went on to attend Brown University.

The actor's UshkowitzLatimer Productions with partner Ashlee Latimer has produced three Broadway shows, winning a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical in 2018 for "Once on This Island."

"[W]e got to have the day of our dreams," Ushkowitz told Brides of the nuptials. "It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."