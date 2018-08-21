Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jon Stewart comes to aid of goats found on subway tracks

An emergency services cop pursues a goat wandering

An emergency services cop pursues a goat wandering on the train tracks at 14th Avenue and 61st Street in Brooklyn on Monday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By The Associated Press
Print

Jon Stewart has made a home for two goats found roaming along the subway tracks in New York City.

A train operator on Monday alerted headquarters about "two very baaaaad boys" along the N Line in Brooklyn. It wasn't clear where the goats came from.

Police arrived on the scene, tranquilized the goats, and took them to an animal shelter.

That's when Stewart stepped in. In a video , Stewart is shown helping load the goats into a trailer to Farm Sanctuary. The comedian and his wife own the shelter in upstate Watkins Glen.

The sanctuary says the goats are males and have been named Billy and Willy.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Madonna gets backlash for Aretha Franklin tribute
Jennifer Lopez performs during 2018 MTV Video Music VMAs belong to Jennifer Lopez: 'I grew up on MTV'
Jodie Comer, left, and Emmy nominee Sandra Oh Watch before the Emmys: 'Killing Eve'
Gayle Rankin, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Alison Brie, Watch before the Emmys: 'GLOW'
Kofi Annan, a charismatic global diplomat and the Recent notable deaths
Cara Mund is crowned Miss America 2018 in Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me