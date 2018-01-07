Clothes speak volumes on the red carpet at awards shows. And at the 75th Golden Globes, many of Hollywood’s most glamorous women along with some men (less of a leap) were figuratively shouting in an array of black gowns — symbols of the Time’s Up movement to protest sexual harassment, assault and abuse in the entertainment industry and, generally, in the workplace. The accessory du jour? Time’s Up pins and a handful of major stars such as Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Michelle Williams were accompanied by female activists such as Tarana Burke, who is credited with launching the related #Metoo campaign.

For some designers, the movement created a scramble to change up the looks. Not so for Christian Siriano, who dressed Debra Messing (in a jewel-encrusted tunic and pants) and Kelly Clarkson in an off-the shoulder princess gown with one gold sleeve. “The one actress who was going to wear this great bright pink gown couldn’t go, so we’ll save it for the Oscars,” Siriano told Newsday by phone during the pre-show. “It’s a movement that’s created by fashion,” said the designer, who is well known for his liberal use of color. “It’s visually so powerful and beautiful. The clothes are still beautiful, amazing and glamorous.”

As for trends, shoulders starred with Williams (Louis Vuitton), Chrissy Metz (Sachin & Babi), Kerry Washington (Prabal Gurung), Jessica Biel (Dior Haute Couture), Reese Witherspoon (Zac Posen), Oprah Winfrey (custom Versace) and Kendall Jenner in a jaw-dropping, giant, frothy, high-low number.

Pants were popular, with Claire Foy in a tailored tux by Stella McCartney; Maggie Gyllenhaal wore Monse and Alexis Bledel donned an Oscar de la Renta leaf-strewn bustier and slim, crepe trousers.

Some couldn’t resist straying a bit from the all-black moment. Mandy Moore’s Rosie Assoulin gown featured a wide red belt, Samira Wiley’s Romona Keveza was punctuated with a floating gold feathered neckline and Allison Williams rocked a bugle-beaded Armani Prive with graphic orange and silver swirl.

Detail of the night? Eva Longoria offered up a sweet baby bump visible through her slim-fitting tuxedo dress.

Not surprisingly, it was a “Men in Black” moment (lots of velvet) with guys like Aziz Ansari, Nick Jonas, Sterling K. Brown and William H. Macy in formal tuxedos and Time’s Up pins.