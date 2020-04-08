TODAY'S PAPER
Grace Gummer, Tay Strathairn divorcing

Actress Grace Gummer had married musician Tay Strathairn

Actress Grace Gummer had married musician Tay Strathairn in July 2019, according to a report.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actress Grace Gummer, the third child of screen icon Meryl Streep, is divorcing former Dawes keyboardist Tay Strathairn, her husband of less than a year.

People magazine said Tuesday that according to a court filing it had obtained, "Mr. Robot" star Gummer, 33, and Strathairn, 39, had married on July 10, 2019, and separated that Aug. 21. Strathairn is a son of actor David Strathairn, who had co-starred with Streep in the 1994 thriller "The River Wild."

Gummer has not commented publicly, and Tay Strathairn has no apparent social-media accounts. Gummer's three siblings include actress Mamie Gummer ("True Detective").

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

