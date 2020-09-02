TODAY'S PAPER
'BLM' and 'Defund the Police' spray painted at Graceland

 A worker power washes paint off the walls and sidewalk outside Graceland Tuesday, in Memphis, Tenn.  Credit: Brandon Dahlberg / The Commercial Appeal via AP

By The Associated Press
Messages of Black Lives Matter and “Defund the Police” were spray painted on several tourist attractions in Tennessee on Monday night, including Graceland, the Elvis Presley estate, authorities said.

The graffiti phrases were found Tuesday morning outside Graceland, the Levitt Shell Amphitheater in Overton Park and the “I Heart Memphis” mural in midtown Memphis, news outlets reported.

Besides “Defund the Police,” expletive-laced messages about President Donald Trump and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and demands to arrest the Louisville police officers who killed Breonna Taylor were also scrawled on the walls.

Memphis police said they were investigating the vandalism.

Graceland spokesman David Beckwith said the estate had no comment on the graffiti but Bill Stanley, Elvis’ stepbrother, told WMC-TV that he was appalled by the messages.

“This is totally uncalled for,” said Stanley. “One of the saddest days of my life. I mean, besides the day that Elvis passed away, this right here is right up next to it.”

Graceland visitors have been writing on the wall outside the estate since Presley’s death in 1977.

