'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star Nia Vardalos, husband announce split

Nia Vardalos attends the opening night of the

Nia Vardalos attends the opening night of the play "The Humans" at the Ahmanson Theatre on June 20, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif.  Photo Credit: Getty Images/Christopher Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" writer-star Nia Vardalos and her character-actor husband Ian Gomez ("The Drew Carey Show," "Cougar Town") are divorcing after more than two decades of marriage.

TheBlast.com, citing court documents filed in Los Angeles County, said Vardalos, 55, filed papers on Tuesday, listing the date of separation as June 29, 2017.

"We've been respectfully separated for a lengthy period of time," the two said in a statement. "Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable. It is our hope that decency will prevail on the reporting of this story which will soon be yesterday's news. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Vardalos is asking for joint custody of the couple's adopted daughter, Ilaria, 11.

