Stars line up for virtual Guild Hall benefit

Matthew Broderick, John Leguizamo and other stars will perform three short comedies by playwright Eugene Pack in a virtual benefit for the East Hampton exhibition and performance space Guild Hall Sunday at 8 p.m.

With each play recorded via Zoom, "Let’s Meet Up" stars Tony Award-winners Broderick and Leguizamo; "Hold" features Sherri Shepherd, Blair Underwood and Dayle Reyfel; and "Aunt Cora" stars Rachel Dratch, Santino Fontana, Maulik Pancholy, Cecily Strong and Tony-winner Andrea Martin. Tickets are $50 per household at GuildHall.org/ThePack, which provides an email link to a private YouTube Live feed 24 hours before showtime.

The fundraiser is an outgrowth of "The Pack Podcast," which offers weekly comedies by Pack and benefits The Actors Fund and Feeding America.