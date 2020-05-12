Food Network personality Guy Fieri and comedian Bill Murray are going head-to-head in a nacho-making competition for charity.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation on Monday announced that Fieri, 52, and his elder son Hunter, 23, would go up against film star Murray, 69, and his eldest son, Brooklyn restaurateur Homer, born 1982, in the "Nacho Average Showdown" on Food Network's Facebook page Friday at 5 p.m.

Carla Hall hosts, with actor Terry Crews and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal as judges. The fundraiser benefits the Fieri-founded Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, which gives $500 grants to unemployed restaurant workers.