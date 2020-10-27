Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton are engaged

Pop star Gwen Stefani and country music hitmaker Blake Shelton have become engaged after five years together.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Stefani wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please!" on social media Tuesday afternoon, along with emoji of an engagement ring and of hands clasped in prayer. An accompanying photo shows her and Shelton, who work together as coaches on NBC's "The Voice," kissing in a chapel-like room with stone walls. Stefani, 51, is seen displaying the ring on her left hand.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard a YES!" posted eight-time Grammy nominee Shelton, 44, on his own social media, with the same photo.

Commenting with congratulations on their Instagram accounts were fellow "Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend; the bands Garbage and UB40; singer Dua Lipa; and media personality Ryan Seacrest, host of ABC's rival singing competition "American Idol."

This would be Blake's third marriage and Stefani's second. The country star and first wife, Kaynette, were wed from 2003 to 2006. Shelton married fellow country star Miranda Lambert in May 2011, but on July 20, 2015, they announced in a joint statement that they were divorcing, with the documents finalized hours later.

Stefani married Bush guitarist-frontman Gavin Rossdale in September 2002, and filed for divorce in early August 2015. It was finalized the following April. The two share custody of sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stefani's representative confirmed in November 2015 that Shelton and Stefani had begun a relationship.