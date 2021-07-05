After a tabloid newspaper erroneously reported on June 13 that pop star Gwen Stefani and country-music hitmaker Blake Shelton appeared to have married, the two might actually have done so over the weekend.

Multiple reports on Monday, none attributing a source, said that former No Doubt frontwoman Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, were wed on Saturday at the Ada, Oklahoma-born Shelton's 1,382-acre Ten Point Ranch, located 5 miles outside Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The town includes the flagship of Shelton's four Ole Red restaurants and music venues.

Us Weekly previously reported that Stefani and Shelton had obtained a marriage license from the Johnston County, Oklahoma, District Court Clerk on June 29, and that according to state law, the marriage had to take place within 10 days and state lines for the license to remain valid.

Representatives for the two stars did not respond to Newsday requests for comment, and neither singer has commented on social media.

Stefani had announced on Oct. 27 that she and Shelton, both coaches on the NBC singing competition "The Voice," had become engaged after five years together. "@blakeshelton yes please!" the three-time Grammy Award winner wrote on her social media, alongside emoji of an engagement ring and of hands clasped in prayer. An accompanying photo showed her and Shelton kissing in a stone-walled, chapel-like room, Stefani displaying the ring on her left hand.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life … I love you. I heard a YES!" posted eight-time Grammy nominee Shelton, 44, on his own social media, with the same photo.

This would be Shelton's third marriage and Stefani's second. The country star and his first wife, Kaynette, were wed from 2003 to 2006. Shelton married fellow country star Miranda Lambert in May 2011, but on July 20, 2015, they announced in a joint statement they were divorcing, with the legal document finalized mere hours later.

Stefani married Bush guitarist-frontman Gavin Rossdale in September 2002, and filed for divorce in early August 2015. It was finalized in April 2016. The two share custody of sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Stefani's representative had confirmed in November 2015 that Shelton and Stefani had begun a relationship.