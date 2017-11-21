Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk reportedly are engaged after three years together.

Us Weekly said Tuesday, citing “multiple” anonymous sources, that it had confirmed the engagement and that the Oscar-winning actress, 45, and Falchuk, 46, had been discussing marriage for a year.

The couple had gone public with their relationship when they attended actor Robert Downey Jr.’s 50th birthday party in Santa Monica together in April 2015. Paltrow and Falchuk had worked with each other professionally through her five appearances as Holly Holliday on his Fox high-school musical series.

This would be a second marriage for each. Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in December 2003. The couple had daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, before famously announcing in March 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling.” Their divorce was finalized on July 14, 2016.

Falchuck’s wife, TV producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk, filed for divorce in March 2013; it is unclear if it has been finalized. They have two children, Brody and Isabella.

Last Thanksgiving, Paltrow posted a collage on Instagram that featured Falchuk. She captioned it with the following: “I could not be more grateful for these people and those not pictured who bring love and laughs and heart to my life.”

Paltrow, the daughter of producer Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, is set to reprise her Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Stark Industries executive Pepper Potts in next year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”