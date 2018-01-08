Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk confirm engagement

After months of media speculation, actress and lifestyle entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow and “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk have confirmed their engagement.

Amid posts on her social media accounts Monday containing an engagement ring emoji, Paltrow, 45, posted the cover of the new issue of Goop magazine, the Condé Nast publication of her lifestyle site Goop.com. The black-and-white photo portrait depicts her being embraced by Falchuk, who is in his mid-40s.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Paltrow says in the magazine. “What came up in the first couple of years of our relationship was how incapable I was in this realm — how I feared intimacy and communication.”

Academy Award winner Paltrow, who next appears on-screen reprising her role as Pepper Potts in “Avengers: Infinity War,” is divorced from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom she married in December 2003. The couple had daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11, before announcing in March 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling.” Their divorce was finalized July 14, 2016. Falchuk previously was married to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk (“According to Jim”), who filed for divorce in March 2013. They have two children, Brody and Isabella.

Paltrow told Goop that the end of her marriage “used to feel like a failure; it took me a while to reframe that divorce isn’t a failure.” She added, “I had two typical types of relationships: one where I was constantly chasing and trying to win someone over, and one where I was put off by the person’s capacity for the relationship — and those relationships were very short-lived.”

She said she was ready for marriage again because, “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be. I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”