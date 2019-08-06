After revealing in June that she and her writer-producer husband Brad Falchuk did not live together full-time after eight months of marriage, Gwyneth Paltrow says the two are finally cohabitating.

"We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we're moving in together this month," the Academy Award-winning actress and Goop lifestyle-brand founder, 46, said in an InStyle interview published Tuesday. The specific month was uncertain; she was photographed for the article in May and it was unclear when the interview was conducted.

Paltrow and Falchuk, 48, who married on Sept. 29 at Paltrow's estate on Old Montauk Highway in Amagansett, had been living together generally only four days a week, she told the London newspaper The Times two months ago. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," the "Shakespeare in Love" Oscar-winner said at the time.

She assured InStyle, "I adore my husband. He's brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is divorced from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom she married in December 2003. The couple had daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, before announcing in March 2014 that they were "consciously uncoupling." Their divorce was finalized in July 2016.

Falchuk, a co-creator of Fox's "Glee" and FX's "American Horror Story" and "Pose," previously was married to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk ("According to Jim"). She filed for divorce in March 2013. They have two children, Brody and Isabella.