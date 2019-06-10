Actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow says she and her husband of five months, TV writer-producer Brad Falchuk, live together generally only four days a week.

"All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," the "Shakespeare in Love" Oscar-winner, 46, told the London newspaper The Times in a profile published Sunday. "Glee" and "American Horror Story" co-creator Falchuk, 48, spends the remainder of the week in his own house nearby with his children, son Brody and daughter Isabella, from his former marriage to TV producer Suzanne Bukinik Falchuk ("According to Jim").

Paltrow added that her "intimacy teacher," Michaela Boehm, a California-based psychologist and New Age counselor, approves of the arrangement.

The Goop founder told the paper she had "no idea" if she was a good stepmother to Falchuk's children, saying. "I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls," referring to Isabella and to Paltrow and her musician ex-husband Chris Martin's daughter Apple, 15. "If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid," meaning being in general agreement, "it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted."

She said of Brody that, "My stepson, for example, had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together," adding, "I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me."

She and Coldplay frontman Martin, who famously announced in March 2014 that they were "consciously uncoupling" from their nearly 10-year marriage, also have a son, Moses, 13.

Paltrow and Falchuk married on Sept. 29 at Paltrow's estate on Old Montauk Highway in Amagansett, after holding their rehearsal dinner at the East Hampton mansion of comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica, according to People magazine at the time. The couple had announced their engagement on Paltrow's social media accounts the previous January, after dating for more than three years.