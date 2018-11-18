TODAY'S PAPER
Gwyneth Paltrow opens LI pop-up store

The store is a temporary brick and mortar extension of her lifestyle brand and website, Goop.com.

Gwyneth Paltrow, center, chats with guests Gianna Frocarro

By Anne Bratskeir Special to Newsday
Gwyneth Paltrow popped in Friday night to the mobbed launch party of her Goop GIFT pop-up store at the Americana Manhasset shopping center.

The Oscar-winning actress, dressed casually in a gray sweater set and dark pants, mingled with fans and shoppers at the store, a temporary brick and mortar extension of her lifestyle brand and website, goop.com.

Waitstaff in white aprons and fuzzy trapper hats greeted guests with trays of botanical-infused vodka drinks and stylized snacks such as almonds in tiny Dutch ovens, delicate sushi bites and paper cones filled with roasted chestnuts.

Paltrow, who was married to TV writer Brad Falchuck at her Hamptons home in September, stayed at the event for about 45 minutes. As for the goods at goop? The shop is stocked with everything from coppery safety razors to luxurious silk pajamas to gold salad servers to sparkly Chelsea boots for little kids to lavender eye masks. Guests were buying and Paltrow was selling.  

Of her fragrant, $60 “G.Day black pepper, rose hip, energy body oil,” she said, “It’s wonderful. It’s invigorating and just wakes you up.” Sold. The shop will be open until Dec. 24.

