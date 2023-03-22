Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand

A radiologist showed X-rays and brain scans on Wednesday morning as attorneys for a man suing Gwyneth Paltrow tried to persuade the jury that a 2016 ski collision at an upscale Utah ski resort inflicted lasting damage.

“After his accident, he deteriorated abruptly. And many of the activities that he used to do, he stopped doing,” Dr. Wendell Gibby said of 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, the man suing Paltrow, in court in Park City.

Though Sanderson is a retired doctor who skis at posh resorts and frequently travels internationally, according to court filings, his attorneys tried to frame the celebrity trial as a David-versus-Goliath struggle.

Gibby said brain images suggested it was unlikely that Sanderson crashed into Paltrow. The head trauma was likely caused by a skier crashing into Sanderson, he said, and the lasting effects on Sanderson’s overall health were consistent with the severity of the collision. “The rib fractures certainly corroborate that there was enough force to cause a head injury," Gibby added.

Another doctor and family members were also expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Paltrow and Sanderson, who claims her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage. After a judge threw out Sanderson's earlier $3.1 million lawsuit and ruled that he wasn't entitled to punitive damages, Sanderson amended his claims and now alleges damages of “more than $300,000."

The amount of money sought pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit and expert witness-heavy trial. More than a dozen are expected to testify throughout the eight-day trial in Park City, Utah, — a posh ski town known for welcoming celebrities each year for the Sundance Film Festival.

In a counterclaim to Sanderson's amended lawsuit, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees — a familiar, symbolic action that highlights how reputation, not money, is often what's at stake for celebrities at trial like Paltrow. Taylor Swift similarly countersued a radio host for the same, symbolic amount in 2017.

The trial underway in Park City has begun with Sanderson's team's witnesses. Paltrow's attorneys have said that her witnesses, including her two children, will speak later.