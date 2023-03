Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial set for family testimony

A neuropsychologist who treated the man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski collision cast aspersions on the testimony of medical experts hired by the celebrity's legal team — and argued that, as his personal doctor, she was better suited to speak about 76-year-old Terry Sanderson's post-concussion symptoms.

“A lot of the experts are opining. I feel like I’m the best judge of what happened to him,” Dr. Alina Fong said.

Fong's videotaped deposition was the first to be shown on the third day of the trial in Park City, the upscale Utah ski resort town where Sanderson accuses Paltrow of skiing so recklessly that she crashed into him, broke his ribs and left him with lasting brain damage.

Fong said that when she saw Sanderson less than a year after the accident, he had lost his love for life, and said that he was often dejected and crying. Under her care, she said that Sanderson worked tirelessly to rehabilitate the post-concussion symptoms — including pain, headaches and mood shifts. In cross-examination, she accused Paltrow's attorneys of planting “red herrings” to mislead jurors. Fong said conclusions from Paltrow's experts — who have yet to testify — were “easily refutable by just going online and looking at the CDC recommendations.”

Two of Sanderson's daughters were also expected to testify on Thursday about the lasting effects of the crash as the third day of the trial took on an increasingly emotional note.

Attorneys called Polly Grasham to the stand Thursday, and were expected to call Shae Herath to question them about health changes that their father contends he sustained after his collision with Paltrow.

Neurologist Richard Boehme and Paltrow herself could also be called to testify on either Thursday or Friday.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow, 50, for a minimum of $300,000, alleging she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

In a counterclaim, Paltrow is seeking $1 and attorney fees. T