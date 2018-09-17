Model and "Drop the Mic" co-host Hailey Baldwin has deleted her Friday tweet that declared she and pop star Justin Bieber were "not married yet," following anonymous self-described friends of the couple insisting the two were wed in a civil ceremony Thursday in New York City.

TMZ.com on Thursday ran a photo of Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, at what it said was the municipal building housing the city's Marriage Bureau — presumably the Surrogate's Courthouse at 31 Chambers St. in Manhattan, location of the City Clerk's office — and quoted an unnamed eyewitness claiming Bieber told Baldwin inside, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

Multiple anonymous sources subsequently told People magazine Friday that the couple, who became engaged in early July, had a courthouse wedding but consider marriage a religious commitment and that a formal wedding would follow. People seemed unclear on when the purported marriage took place, writing on Friday that the couple wed "in a civil ceremony on Thursday" but then saying Monday they had "tied the knot at an N.Y.C. courthouse on Friday."

Neither Bieber nor Baldwin have commented on social media, other than through Baldwin's deleted tweet. Neither have Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber, nor Baldwin's parents — she is the younger daughter of Massapequa-native actor Stephen Baldwin (1995's "The Usual Suspects, 2000's "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas") and Brazil-born Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, has issued only two cryptic tweets, writing on Friday, "Love is unconditional," and then adding early Sunday, "Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins."

Hailey Baldwin was photographed Monday attending an Adidas show at London Fashion Week, wearing her engagement ring but without Bieber publicly present.

The two have known each other since meeting backstage at the NBC morning show "Today" in 2009, when they were teens. They became friends and were photographed together from Beverly Hills to Miami, often appearing to be romantic, but Baldwin said in December 2014: "We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Then in February 2016, Bieber told GQ magazine that Baldwin was "someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together." Baldwin almost immediately afterward confirmed a relationship, telling E! News at the 2016 amfAR New York Gala. "We are not an exclusive couple," adding, "Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."