Singer Halsey, rapper G-Eazy break up

Rapper G-Eazy and singer Halsey attend the MTV

Rapper G-Eazy and singer Halsey attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By Newsday Staff
Pop singer Halsey and rapper G-Eazy have ended their relationship of about nine months, E! Online reports.

Halsey, 23, made the announcement on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans," she wrote. "G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time."

Her announcement confirmed rumors that the relationship was faltering. Some fans noticed that Halsey had deleted many of her Instagram pictures with the rapper.

G-Eazy, 29, is scheduled to perform live in Central Park Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

