EntertainmentCelebrities

Baby on board! Singer Halsey announces pregnancy

Halsey and her screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin took

Halsey and her screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin took to social media on Wednesday to announce the singer's pregnancy. Credit: Getty Images For dcp / Emma McIntyre

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Pop star Halsey, who suffered a miscarriage several years ago, is again expecting a child.

The "Be Kind" singer, 26, born Ashley Frangipane, posted three Instagram photos Wednesday looking visibly pregnant, with her belly in the first image tagged for her beau, indie filmmaker Alev Aydin.

"Surprise!" Halsey wrote, with emoji of a baby bottle, a rainbow and an angel baby, a term some use for a fetus lost through miscarriage or other means, or a stillborn infant. The term "rainbow baby" means a child "born after a miscarriage, stillborn, or neonatal death," according to OB-GYN Dr. Jennifer Kulp-Makarov in Parents magazine.

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," commented Aydin, who has ties to Syosset. In a reply evidently buried amid more than 1,000 to his comment, Halsey wrote, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!," according to numerous outlets. Aydin, who posted one of Halsey's pregnancy images on his Instagram Stories account, also retweeted Halsey's Twitter announcement of the pregnancy.

The singer told Rolling Stone magazine in 2016 that she had begun suffering a miscarriage hours before performing at the July 29, 2015, Vevo Lift concert in Chicago. She later said on the medical panel-discussion show "The Doctors," "I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."

