Fans flocked to Amagansett to meet Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who sat together and signed their books at the annual Authors Night to benefit the East Hampton Library.

Hilaria Baldwin, 34, autographed her healthy living guide, "The Living Clearly Method." Meanwhile Alec Baldwin, 60, signed "You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody)." "You Can't Spell" is the new book he co-authored with Kurt Andersen. Alec said Andersen wrote “97 percent of the book” and is the “funniest human being”.

“I made a joke to someone about writing this book," said Alec Baldwin of chatting with a person "in the publishing business and his staff erupted into applause. I turned to my agent and said, ‘I think we ought to write this book’ ”

Baldwin also has two movies currently in theatres, "BlacKkKlansman" and Mission Impossible - Fallout."

He was quick to congratulate Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie on the film’s “tremendous success” before quipping: “The only thing I really want to say is that the last two 'Mission Impossible' movies that I was in made the most money of all the . . . movies. Coincidence? I don’t know!”

In addition to the actor's films, books, his podcast and several TV jobs, there’s also a new baby in the Baldwin house. Romeo Baldwin was born in May.

At home, Hilaria says she’s the busiest Baldwin -- taking care of four kids under 5. Alec Baldwin is also the father of Ireland, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“[Going from] Three to four [children] is not so bad," Hilaria Baldwin said. "One to two was hard. Two to three was semi-traumatic. And three to four was like nothing ever happened. Wouldn’t you say that’s about right?” she asked her husband. He shook his head. She joked: “When he starts to breastfeed and change diapers we can have a conversation.”

Also on hand was Dr. Ruth Westheimer, 90, who signed her latest book "Stay or Go: Dr. Ruth's Rules for Real Relationships" and dished out romantic advice, telling us her No. 1 rule is, “Don’t be boring!”

Geraldo Rivera, 75, autographed many copies of his new memoir, "The Geraldo Show."

“I’m kind of at the end of my career,” Rivera said. “I wanted to get it all written down because I didn’t want to leave the storytelling to someone else. Now they can write whatever they want to, but my side is on the record and that’s why I wanted to get the record established right now before it was too late.”

The West Babylon native added he was happy to be back in the Hamptons. Although he said he didn’t spend time on the South Fork growing up. “Oh no, that was way above my pay grade," he said. "I was in Cub Scout camp in Lake Ronkonkoma.”

Rivera noted he did spend years summering on the East End in the 1970s and '80s, when “the party never stopped.”